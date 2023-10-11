NEM Stock Forecast 2023: Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) Is Weak With A -77.71% Downside

In the last trading session, 9.11 million Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.44. With the company’s per share price at $38.44 changed hands at $0.81 or 2.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.55B. NEM’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.15% off its 52-week high of $55.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.81, which suggests the last value was 9.44% up since then. When we look at Newmont Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.83 million.

Analysts gave the Newmont Corp (NEM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended NEM as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Newmont Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.73.

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Instantly NEM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 38.47 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 2.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.56%, with the 5-day performance at 9.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) is -1.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NEM’s forecast low is $38.00 with $68.31 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -77.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Newmont Corp (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Newmont Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.00% over the past 6 months, a 9.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Newmont Corp will rise 97.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 73.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.4 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Newmont Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $4.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.56 billion and $4.33 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.45%. The 2023 estimates are for Newmont Corp earnings to increase by 10.28%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.90% per year.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 26. The 4.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.64. It is important to note, however, that the 4.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Newmont Corp shares while 82.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.19%. There are 82.10% institutions holding the Newmont Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.51% of the shares, roughly 99.43 million NEM shares worth $4.24 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.84% or 70.22 million shares worth $3.0 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 29.51 million shares estimated at $1.16 billion under it, the former controlled 3.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 24.76 million shares worth around $1.06 billion.