Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $1.35 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $162.69M. MRSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -612.59% off its 52-week high of $9.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 40.74% up since then. When we look at Mersana Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.36 million.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

Instantly MRSN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4000 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 2.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.96%, with the 5-day performance at 6.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) is 2.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.34 days.