Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ: LYT) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.52 million Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at $0.02 or 16.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.92M. LYT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1235.29% off its 52-week high of $2.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 17.65% up since then. When we look at Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 546.91K.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) trade information
Instantly LYT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1880 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 16.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.60%, with the 5-day performance at 11.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) is -40.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 85.86% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd shares while 0.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.94%. There are 0.41% institutions holding the Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.10% of the shares, roughly 38674.0 LYT shares worth $18165.0.
Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 40712.0 shares worth $19122.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.