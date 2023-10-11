Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ: LYT) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.52 million Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at $0.02 or 16.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.92M. LYT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1235.29% off its 52-week high of $2.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 17.65% up since then. When we look at Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 546.91K.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) trade information

Instantly LYT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1880 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 16.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.60%, with the 5-day performance at 11.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) is -40.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.