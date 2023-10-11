Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session,, 2.24 million Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.81 changed hands at -$0.89 or -8.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.57B. LAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.2% off its 52-week high of $12.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.06, which suggests the last value was 17.84% up since then. When we look at Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.89 million.

Analysts gave the Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LAC as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Lithium Americas Corp..