KGC Stock: More Upside For Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC)?

In the last trading session, 10.74 million Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $4.81 changed hands at $0.08 or 1.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.90B. KGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.8% off its 52-week high of $5.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.30, which suggests the last value was 31.39% up since then. When we look at Kinross Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.70 million.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Instantly KGC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.82 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 1.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.60%, with the 5-day performance at 8.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.