Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 14.85 million Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $10.46 changed hands at $0.25 or 2.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.79B. KEY’s last price was a discount, traded about -94.07% off its 52-week high of $20.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.53, which suggests the last value was 18.45% up since then. When we look at Keycorp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.03 million.

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) trade information

Instantly KEY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.61 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 2.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.95%, with the 5-day performance at 3.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) is -6.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.32 days.