Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 9.18 million Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s per share price at $6.56 changed hands at $0.08 or 1.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.55B. JOBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -82.62% off its 52-week high of $11.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.15, which suggests the last value was 51.98% up since then. When we look at Joby Aviation Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.45 million.

Analysts gave the Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.71. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended JOBY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Joby Aviation Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.