Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 9.18 million Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s per share price at $6.56 changed hands at $0.08 or 1.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.55B. JOBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -82.62% off its 52-week high of $11.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.15, which suggests the last value was 51.98% up since then. When we look at Joby Aviation Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.45 million.
Analysts gave the Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.71. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended JOBY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Joby Aviation Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information
Instantly JOBY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.75 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 1.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 95.82%, with the 5-day performance at 7.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) is -9.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 54.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.64 days.
Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Joby Aviation Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 53.27% over the past 6 months, a -125.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Joby Aviation Inc will fall -28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -81.80% for the next quarter.
Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.77% of Joby Aviation Inc shares while 29.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.29%. There are 29.57% institutions holding the Joby Aviation Inc stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.48% of the shares, roughly 51.87 million JOBY shares worth $340.29 million.
Capricorn Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.90% or 40.96 million shares worth $268.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 8.98 million shares estimated at $58.93 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 7.33 million shares worth around $48.09 million.