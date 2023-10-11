JMIA Stock: More Upside For Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA)?

In the last trading session, 1.98 million Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.66. With the company’s per share price at $2.64 changed hands at -$0.12 or -4.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $265.64M. JMIA’s last price was a discount, traded about -118.56% off its 52-week high of $5.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.22, which suggests the last value was 15.91% up since then. When we look at Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.91 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -4.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.76%, with the 5-day performance at -5.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) is -9.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.85 days.