JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.22 million JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE:JKS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $31.08 changed hands at $2.53 or 8.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.60B. JKS’s last price was a discount, traded about -97.14% off its 52-week high of $61.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.87, which suggests the last value was 16.76% up since then. When we look at JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 850.14K.

Instantly JKS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 31.68 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 8.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.97%, with the 5-day performance at 5.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE:JKS) is 6.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.6 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.20% over the past 6 months, a 97.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR will rise 58.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 79.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.19 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $4.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.6 billion and $4.41 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 60.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.38%. The 2023 estimates are for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 377.29%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.71% per year.

JKS Dividends

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and October 30.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.25% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR shares while 45.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.31%. There are 45.15% institutions holding the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR stock share, with Mackenzie Financial Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.19% of the shares, roughly 2.18 million JKS shares worth $96.93 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.05% or 1.59 million shares worth $70.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 1.08 million shares estimated at $36.35 million under it, the former controlled 2.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $23.06 million.