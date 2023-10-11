Is ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.29 million ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $1.04 changed hands at -$0.06 or -5.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.67M. PIXY’s last price was a discount, traded about -57523.08% off its 52-week high of $599.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at ShiftPixy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.
ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information
Instantly PIXY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5800 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -5.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -99.79%, with the 5-day performance at -20.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) is -89.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.88 days.
ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -49.20% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ShiftPixy Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023 will be $5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.98 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -35.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.25%. The 2023 estimates are for ShiftPixy Inc earnings to increase by 97.79%.
PIXY Dividends
ShiftPixy Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 10 and December 14.
ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 70.69% of ShiftPixy Inc shares while 3.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.37%. There are 3.04% institutions holding the ShiftPixy Inc stock share, with HRT Financial LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.12% of the shares, roughly 15032.0 PIXY shares worth $15633.0.
Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 12399.0 shares worth $12894.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 6699.0 shares estimated at $6966.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 5720.0 shares worth around $5948.0.