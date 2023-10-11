Is ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.29 million ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $1.04 changed hands at -$0.06 or -5.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.67M. PIXY’s last price was a discount, traded about -57523.08% off its 52-week high of $599.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at ShiftPixy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Instantly PIXY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5800 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -5.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -99.79%, with the 5-day performance at -20.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) is -89.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.88 days.