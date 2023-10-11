Is RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 6.74 million RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $1.66 changed hands at $0.07 or 4.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.67B. RLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -84.34% off its 52-week high of $3.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 45.78% up since then. When we look at RLX Technology Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.68 million.

Analysts gave the RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RLX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RLX Technology Inc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.