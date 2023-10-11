Is Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE:QD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $2.10 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $354.37M. QD’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.95% off its 52-week high of $2.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was 67.14% up since then. When we look at Qudian Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 874.19K.

Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE:QD) trade information

Instantly QD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.19 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -0.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 120.36%, with the 5-day performance at 1.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE:QD) is 21.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.42 days.