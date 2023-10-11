Is Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE:QD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $2.10 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $354.37M. QD’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.95% off its 52-week high of $2.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was 67.14% up since then. When we look at Qudian Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 874.19K.
Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE:QD) trade information
Instantly QD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.19 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -0.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 120.36%, with the 5-day performance at 1.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE:QD) is 21.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.42 days.
QD Dividends
Qudian Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 20 and November 24.
Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.61% of Qudian Inc ADR shares while 11.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.00%. There are 11.75% institutions holding the Qudian Inc ADR stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.28% of the shares, roughly 7.38 million QD shares worth $15.51 million.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.90% or 2.02 million shares worth $4.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Acadian Emerging Markets Port. With 0.32 million shares estimated at $0.67 million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Acadian Emerging Markets Port held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.52 million.