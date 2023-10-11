Is Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the latest trading session,, 7.14 million Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.40. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $239.40 changing hands around $1.99 or 0.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $55.81B. PXDâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -8.8% off its 52-week high of $260.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $175.04, which suggests the last value was 26.88% up since then. When we look at Pioneer Natural Resources Co.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Analysts gave the Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.24. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended PXD as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Pioneer Natural Resources Co.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $5.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) trade information

Instantly PXD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 241.75 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 0.84% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.47%, with the 5-day performance at 11.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) is 1.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $262.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PXDâ€™s forecast low is $225.00 with $332.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -38.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pioneer Natural Resources Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 7.70% over the past 6 months, a -29.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -31.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. will fall -29.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.86 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Pioneer Natural Resources Co.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $4.08 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.22 billion and $3.52 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.00%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.92%. The 2023 estimates are for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. earnings to decrease by -31.16%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.00% per year.

PXD Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 30. The 5.04% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 12.08. It is important to note, however, that the 5.04% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.