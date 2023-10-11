Is Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 9.35 million Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $28.60 changed hands at $0.36 or 1.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.16B. PINS’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.9% off its 52-week high of $30.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.60, which suggests the last value was 27.97% up since then. When we look at Pinterest Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.24 million.
Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) trade information
Instantly PINS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.04 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 1.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.79%, with the 5-day performance at 10.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) is 2.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.
Pinterest Inc (PINS) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Pinterest Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.45% over the past 6 months, a 54.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pinterest Inc will rise 81.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.10% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $742.05 million. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Pinterest Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $976.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $666.71 million and $877.21 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.71%. The 2023 estimates are for Pinterest Inc earnings to increase by 57.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.40% per year.
PINS Dividends
Pinterest Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 30.