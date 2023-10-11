Is Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 9.35 million Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $28.60 changed hands at $0.36 or 1.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.16B. PINS’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.9% off its 52-week high of $30.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.60, which suggests the last value was 27.97% up since then. When we look at Pinterest Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.24 million.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Instantly PINS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.04 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 1.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.79%, with the 5-day performance at 10.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) is 2.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.