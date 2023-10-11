Is Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 8.98 million Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $69.07 changed hands at -$0.41 or -0.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $75.84B. MU’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.25% off its 52-week high of $74.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.43, which suggests the last value was 29.88% up since then. When we look at Micron Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.62 million.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Instantly MU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 70.32 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -0.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.20%, with the 5-day performance at 1.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is -1.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.3 days.