Is Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 8.98 million Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $69.07 changed hands at -$0.41 or -0.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $75.84B. MU’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.25% off its 52-week high of $74.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.43, which suggests the last value was 29.88% up since then. When we look at Micron Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.62 million.
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information
Instantly MU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 70.32 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -0.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.20%, with the 5-day performance at 1.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is -1.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.3 days.
Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Micron Technology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.65% over the past 6 months, a 55.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 48.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Micron Technology Inc. will fall -2,450.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.60% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.45 billion. 25 analysts are of the opinion that Micron Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024 will be $4.76 billion.
MU Dividends
Micron Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 19 and December 26. The 0.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 0.53% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.