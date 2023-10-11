Is Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.07 million Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s per share price at $1.19 changed hands at $0.12 or 11.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $215.65M. HYLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -226.05% off its 52-week high of $3.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 11.76% up since then. When we look at Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Analysts gave the Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HYLN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Instantly HYLN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2250 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 11.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.15%, with the 5-day performance at 8.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) is -6.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.94 days.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hyliion Holdings Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.25% over the past 6 months, a 17.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hyliion Holdings Corporation will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 409.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $260k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $9.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $660k and $1.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -60.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 788.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Hyliion Holdings Corporation earnings to increase by 16.67%.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.54% of Hyliion Holdings Corporation shares while 31.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.56%. There are 31.88% institutions holding the Hyliion Holdings Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.37% of the shares, roughly 9.73 million HYLN shares worth $11.58 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.99% or 9.05 million shares worth $10.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.72 million shares estimated at $4.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 3.4 million shares worth around $4.05 million.