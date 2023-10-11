Is FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.59 million FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s per share price at $1.45 changed hands at $0.17 or 13.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $171.26M. FTCI’s last price was a discount, traded about -166.9% off its 52-week high of $3.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.07, which suggests the last value was 26.21% up since then. When we look at FTC Solar Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.
Analysts gave the FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FTCI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. FTC Solar Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.
FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information
Instantly FTCI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 13.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.90%, with the 5-day performance at 22.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) is -10.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.57 days.
FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the FTC Solar Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.30% over the past 6 months, a 67.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FTC Solar Inc will rise 58.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 81.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.60% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.21 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that FTC Solar Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $73.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.22 million and $26.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 69.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 178.50%.