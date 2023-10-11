Is FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.59 million FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s per share price at $1.45 changed hands at $0.17 or 13.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $171.26M. FTCI’s last price was a discount, traded about -166.9% off its 52-week high of $3.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.07, which suggests the last value was 26.21% up since then. When we look at FTC Solar Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Analysts gave the FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FTCI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. FTC Solar Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.