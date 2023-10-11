Is enCore Energy Corp (AMEX: EU) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 0.97 million enCore Energy Corp (AMEX:EU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s per share price at $3.09 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $446.13M. EU’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.24% off its 52-week high of $3.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 43.04% up since then. When we look at enCore Energy Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Analysts gave the enCore Energy Corp (EU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EU as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. enCore Energy Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.