Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 1.0 million Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.71 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.99B. CLF’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.32% off its 52-week high of $22.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.82, which suggests the last value was 24.76% up since then. When we look at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.10 million.

Instantly CLF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.93 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 0.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.48%, with the 5-day performance at 3.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) is 10.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.11 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.87% over the past 6 months, a -57.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will rise 51.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 190.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.58 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $5.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.65 billion and $5.04 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.26%. The 2023 estimates are for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc earnings to decrease by -44.01%.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 23.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.59% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares while 65.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.37%. There are 65.31% institutions holding the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.99% of the shares, roughly 50.82 million CLF shares worth $798.93 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.88% or 50.25 million shares worth $789.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16.61 million shares estimated at $261.07 million under it, the former controlled 3.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.16% of the shares, roughly 16.09 million shares worth around $252.87 million.