Is Charles Schwab Corp.’s (NYSE: SCHW) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 8.32 million Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $51.78 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $91.66B. SCHW’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.3% off its 52-week high of $86.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.00, which suggests the last value was 13.09% up since then. When we look at Charles Schwab Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.78 million.

Analysts gave the Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.73. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SCHW as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Charles Schwab Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Charles Schwab Corporation (The.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Instantly SCHW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 52.59 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 0.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.81%, with the 5-day performance at 0.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) is -13.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SCHW’s forecast low is $52.00 with $95.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -83.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Charles Schwab Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.14% over the past 6 months, a -17.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.81%. The 2023 estimates are for Charles Schwab Corp. earnings to decrease by -18.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.26% per year.

SCHW Dividends

Charles Schwab Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 16 and October 20. The 1.94% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.94% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.34% of Charles Schwab Corp. shares while 84.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.17%. There are 84.45% institutions holding the Charles Schwab Corp. stock share, with Toronto Dominion Bank the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.77% of the shares, roughly 225.99 million SCHW shares worth $12.81 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.94% or 122.83 million shares worth $6.96 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 52.64 million shares estimated at $2.98 billion under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.65% of the shares, roughly 46.91 million shares worth around $2.66 billion.