Is BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the latest trading session,, 0.83 million BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.20 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.70B. BRFS’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.18% off its 52-week high of $2.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 52.27% up since then. When we look at BRF S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.63 million.

BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Instantly BRFS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.22 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 0.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.56%, with the 5-day performance at 8.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) is 20.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.62 days.