Is BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the latest trading session,, 0.83 million BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.20 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.70B. BRFS’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.18% off its 52-week high of $2.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 52.27% up since then. When we look at BRF S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.63 million.
BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) trade information
Instantly BRFS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.22 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 0.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.56%, with the 5-day performance at 8.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) is 20.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.62 days.
BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the BRF S.A. ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 58.63% over the past 6 months, a 169.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.00% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.59 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that BRF S.A. ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2.83 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.83%. The 2023 estimates are for BRF S.A. ADR earnings to increase by 51.07%.
BRFS Dividends
BRF S.A. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.
BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.69% of BRF S.A. ADR shares while 5.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.49%. There are 5.45% institutions holding the BRF S.A. ADR stock share, with Polunin Capital Partners Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.01% of the shares, roughly 16.98 million BRFS shares worth $37.7 million.
Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.93% or 15.65 million shares worth $34.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. With 6.85 million shares estimated at $15.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 6.67 million shares worth around $14.81 million.