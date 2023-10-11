Is Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session,, 0.94 million Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $187.62 changed hands at -$7.11 or -3.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $58.08B. ANET’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.91% off its 52-week high of $198.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $98.20, which suggests the last value was 47.66% up since then. When we look at Arista Networks Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 million.

Analysts gave the Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.85. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended ANET as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Arista Networks Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.58.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) trade information

Instantly ANET was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 198.46 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -3.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.61%, with the 5-day performance at 0.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) is -0.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.6 days.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arista Networks Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.24% over the past 6 months, a 34.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arista Networks Inc will rise 26.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.48 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Arista Networks Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.18 billion and $1.28 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.16%. The 2023 estimates are for Arista Networks Inc earnings to increase by 34.72%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.98% per year.

ANET Dividends

Arista Networks Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 30.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.66% of Arista Networks Inc shares while 68.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.99%. There are 68.05% institutions holding the Arista Networks Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.98% of the shares, roughly 27.81 million ANET shares worth $5.2 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.77% or 17.87 million shares worth $3.34 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 7.22 million shares estimated at $1.35 billion under it, the former controlled 2.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 5.95 million shares worth around $1.11 billion.