Is Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.49 million Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s per share price at $1.95 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $103.82M. ANNX’s last price was a discount, traded about -292.31% off its 52-week high of $7.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.90, which suggests the last value was 2.56% up since then. When we look at Annexon Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 365.32K.

Analysts gave the Annexon Inc (ANNX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ANNX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Annexon Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.5.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Instantly ANNX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2050 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.28%, with the 5-day performance at -6.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) is -17.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANNX’s forecast low is $4.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1438.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -105.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Annexon Inc (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Annexon Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.69% over the past 6 months, a 23.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Annexon Inc will rise 2.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.49%. The 2023 estimates are for Annexon Inc earnings to increase by 21.88%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.60% per year.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.20% of Annexon Inc shares while 112.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 115.25%. There are 112.71% institutions holding the Annexon Inc stock share, with Alerce Investment Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.25% of the shares, roughly 7.06 million ANNX shares worth $24.84 million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.71% or 5.7 million shares worth $20.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.92 million shares estimated at $6.62 million under it, the former controlled 3.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.90% of the shares, roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $2.78 million.