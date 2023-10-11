Investor Confidence Inclines As Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) Shares Gain $0.08

In the last trading session, 12.81 million Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $4.61 changed hands at $0.08 or 1.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.53B. JBLU’s last price was a discount, traded about -104.99% off its 52-week high of $9.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.33, which suggests the last value was 6.07% up since then. When we look at Jetblue Airways Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.57 million.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Instantly JBLU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.79 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 1.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.94%, with the 5-day performance at 2.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) is -10.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.09 days.