Investor Confidence Inclines As Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX) Shares Gain $0.15

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s per share price at $1.98 changed hands at $0.15 or 8.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $252.37M. CMPX’s last price was a discount, traded about -185.35% off its 52-week high of $5.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 8.59% up since then. When we look at Compass Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 245.36K.

Analysts gave the Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.43. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CMPX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) trade information

Instantly CMPX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0200 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 8.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.64%, with the 5-day performance at 3.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) is -12.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 25.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CMPX’s forecast low is $8.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -455.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -304.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Compass Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.61% over the past 6 months, a -2.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.68%. The 2023 estimates are for Compass Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -2.70%.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.69% of Compass Therapeutics Inc shares while 64.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.05%. There are 64.96% institutions holding the Compass Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 42.90% of the shares, roughly 22.36 million CMPX shares worth $71.11 million.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.19 million shares estimated at $6.96 million under it, the former controlled 4.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 3.68% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $4.47 million.