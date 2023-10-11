Investing In SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.4 million SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.34M. WORX’s last price was a discount, traded about -380.0% off its 52-week high of $0.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 10.0% up since then. When we look at SCWorx Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25400.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.
SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information
Instantly WORX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2229 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -4.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.55%, with the 5-day performance at -2.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) is 6.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 64129.99999999999 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.
SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.41% of SCWorx Corp shares while 2.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.34%. There are 2.69% institutions holding the SCWorx Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.66% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million WORX shares worth $43875.0.
Hudock, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.48% or 79500.0 shares worth $31800.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.1 million shares estimated at $41530.0 under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 36387.0 shares worth around $9373.0.