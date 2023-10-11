Investing In SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.4 million SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.34M. WORX’s last price was a discount, traded about -380.0% off its 52-week high of $0.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 10.0% up since then. When we look at SCWorx Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25400.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.

SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Instantly WORX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2229 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -4.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.55%, with the 5-day performance at -2.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) is 6.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 64129.99999999999 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.