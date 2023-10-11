Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.47 million Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.41 changing hands around $0.03 or 8.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.88M. INBS’s current price is a discount, trading about -7704.88% off its 52-week high of $32.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 17.07% up since then. When we look at Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 82.32K.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information

Instantly INBS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4500 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 8.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.70%, with the 5-day performance at -6.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) is -72.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.79 days.