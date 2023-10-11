I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.17 million I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $1.50 changed hands at $0.09 or 6.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $122.85M. IMAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -411.33% off its 52-week high of $7.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.16, which suggests the last value was 22.67% up since then. When we look at I-Mab ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 647.93K.
I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information
Instantly IMAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5200 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 6.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.11%, with the 5-day performance at 17.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) is -1.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.92 days.
I-Mab ADR (IMAB) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the I-Mab ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.24% over the past 6 months, a 45.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.85%. The 2023 estimates are for I-Mab ADR earnings to increase by 18.82%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.00% per year.
IMAB Dividends
I-Mab ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 17.
I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.75% of I-Mab ADR shares while 59.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.44%. There are 59.00% institutions holding the I-Mab ADR stock share, with HHLR Advisors, LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.36% of the shares, roughly 6.91 million IMAB shares worth $20.66 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.56% or 2.12 million shares worth $6.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 0.75 million shares estimated at $2.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $2.07 million.