I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.17 million I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $1.50 changed hands at $0.09 or 6.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $122.85M. IMAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -411.33% off its 52-week high of $7.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.16, which suggests the last value was 22.67% up since then. When we look at I-Mab ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 647.93K.

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Instantly IMAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5200 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 6.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.11%, with the 5-day performance at 17.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) is -1.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.92 days.