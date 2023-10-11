How Will SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 20.78 million SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s per share price at $8.36 changed hands at $0.18 or 2.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.94B. SOFI’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.95% off its 52-week high of $11.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.24, which suggests the last value was 49.28% up since then. When we look at SoFi Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.68 million.
SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information
Instantly SOFI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.53 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 2.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 81.34%, with the 5-day performance at 14.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) is -6.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 102.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.47 days.
SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the SoFi Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.03% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SoFi Technologies Inc will rise 22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.30% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $512.78 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that SoFi Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $563.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $419.26 million and $443.42 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.10%.
SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.37% of SoFi Technologies Inc shares while 35.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.92%. There are 35.51% institutions holding the SoFi Technologies Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.77% of the shares, roughly 73.83 million SOFI shares worth $615.78 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.01% or 38.12 million shares worth $317.94 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 25.03 million shares estimated at $208.77 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 20.65 million shares worth around $172.19 million.