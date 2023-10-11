How Will SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 20.78 million SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s per share price at $8.36 changed hands at $0.18 or 2.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.94B. SOFI’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.95% off its 52-week high of $11.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.24, which suggests the last value was 49.28% up since then. When we look at SoFi Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.68 million.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Instantly SOFI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.53 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 2.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 81.34%, with the 5-day performance at 14.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) is -6.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 102.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.47 days.