How Will Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session,, 1.29 million Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.72 changed hands at -$0.19 or -1.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.51B. PR’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.52% off its 52-week high of $15.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.35, which suggests the last value was 39.14% up since then. When we look at Permian Resources Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.27 million.

Instantly PR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.07 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.32%, with the 5-day performance at 8.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) is -4.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 61.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.34 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Permian Resources Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.99% over the past 6 months, a -3.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -31.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Permian Resources Corp will fall -47.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $726.75 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Permian Resources Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $791.41 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $515.88 million and $761.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.19%. The 2023 estimates are for Permian Resources Corp earnings to decrease by -18.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10. The 2.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.33. It is important to note, however, that the 2.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.62% of Permian Resources Corp shares while 94.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.55%. There are 94.90% institutions holding the Permian Resources Corp stock share, with Riverstone Holdings Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.80% of the shares, roughly 55.27 million PR shares worth $605.72 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.95% or 24.32 million shares worth $266.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 9.27 million shares estimated at $101.62 million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 7.73 million shares worth around $109.65 million.