Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VINO) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session,, 9.27 million Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.16 changing hands around $0.27 or 30.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.00M. VINO’s current price is a discount, trading about -4891.38% off its 52-week high of $57.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 25.86% up since then. When we look at Gaucho Group Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 818.84K.
Analysts gave the Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (VINO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VINO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information
Instantly VINO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -47.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9000 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 30.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.91%, with the 5-day performance at -47.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) is -57.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4210.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.57 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1375.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VINO’s forecast low is $1375.20 with $1375.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -118451.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -118451.72% for it to hit the projected low.
Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (VINO) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.46%. The 2023 estimates are for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 59.26%.
VINO Dividends
Gaucho Group Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 16 and November 20.
Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders
Hexagon Capital Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 848.0 shares worth $979.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 619.0 shares estimated at $714.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 170.0 shares worth around $196.0.