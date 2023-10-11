Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VINO) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session,, 9.27 million Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.16 changing hands around $0.27 or 30.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.00M. VINO’s current price is a discount, trading about -4891.38% off its 52-week high of $57.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 25.86% up since then. When we look at Gaucho Group Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 818.84K.

Analysts gave the Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (VINO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VINO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.