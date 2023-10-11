Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 3.08 million Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $65.29 changing hands around $2.53 or 4.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.56B. FUTU’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.58% off its 52-week high of $72.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.00, which suggests the last value was 57.11% up since then. When we look at Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Instantly FUTU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 67.49 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 4.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 60.62%, with the 5-day performance at 19.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) is 10.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.23 days.