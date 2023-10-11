Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 1.46 million Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.83 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $823.97M. FSM’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.41% off its 52-week high of $4.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.55, which suggests the last value was 9.89% up since then. When we look at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

Analysts gave the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FSM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.