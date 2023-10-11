Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 1.46 million Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.83 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $823.97M. FSM’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.41% off its 52-week high of $4.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.55, which suggests the last value was 9.89% up since then. When we look at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.
Analysts gave the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FSM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information
Instantly FSM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.90 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.47%, with the 5-day performance at 7.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is 1.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.21 days.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.89% over the past 6 months, a 40.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will rise 500.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.60% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $206.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $226 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $166.57 million and $164.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.20%.
The 2023 estimates are for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. earnings to increase by 37.76%.
FSM Dividends
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 13.