First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session,, 2.12 million First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.09 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.46B. AG’s current price is a discount, trading about -92.73% off its 52-week high of $9.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.81, which suggests the last value was 5.5% up since then. When we look at First Majestic Silver Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.64 million.

Analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. First Majestic Silver Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) trade information

With action 1.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The weekly highs of 5.33 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 unchanged to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.97%, with the 5-day performance at 1.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) is -7.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AG’s forecast low is $6.12 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -135.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.24% for it to hit the projected low.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Majestic Silver Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.46% over the past 6 months, a 76.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for First Majestic Silver Corporation will rise 133.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 142.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.50% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.30%. The 2023 estimates are for First Majestic Silver Corporation earnings to increase by 80.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.80% per year.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 13. The 0.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.