Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ: EXAI) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session,, 0.5 million Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.13 changing hands around $0.47 or 10.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $637.40M. EXAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -124.56% off its 52-week high of $11.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.09, which suggests the last value was 20.27% up since then. When we look at Exscientia Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 603.70K.

Analysts gave the Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.75. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EXAI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Exscientia Plc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) trade information

Instantly EXAI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.29 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 10.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.75%, with the 5-day performance at 17.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) is -7.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.33 days.

Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exscientia Plc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.39% over the past 6 months, a -11.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exscientia Plc ADR will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.99 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Exscientia Plc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $16.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7 million and $8.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -28.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 95.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Exscientia Plc ADR earnings to decrease by -23.51%.

EXAI Dividends

Exscientia Plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.88% of Exscientia Plc ADR shares while 28.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.61%. There are 28.57% institutions holding the Exscientia Plc ADR stock share, with Laurion Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.96% of the shares, roughly 6.0 million EXAI shares worth $29.2 million.

SB Global Advisers Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.70% or 5.68 million shares worth $27.67 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Fd. With 0.66 million shares estimated at $3.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Fd held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.76 million.