Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session,, 0.91 million Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.29 changed hands at -$0.6 or -1.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $98.70B. EQNR’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.61% off its 52-week high of $36.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.75, which suggests the last value was 25.65% up since then. When we look at Equinor ASA ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.50 million.

Analysts gave the Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.75. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EQNR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Equinor ASA ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Instantly EQNR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 33.97 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -1.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.08%, with the 5-day performance at 8.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR) is 2.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.87% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EQNR’s forecast low is $32.00 with $39.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Equinor ASA ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.92% over the past 6 months, a -44.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -16.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.27%. The 2023 estimates are for Equinor ASA ADR earnings to decrease by -46.47%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.80% per year.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 10.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.52. It is important to note, however, that the 10.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Equinor ASA ADR shares while 5.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.76%. There are 5.76% institutions holding the Equinor ASA ADR stock share, with Folketrygdfondet the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.61% of the shares, roughly 108.39 million EQNR shares worth $3.59 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 9.84 million shares worth $325.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. With 4.94 million shares estimated at $163.48 million under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Eafe ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $94.03 million.