Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.34. With the company’s per share price at $2.58 changed hands at $0.34 or 15.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $368.58M. NRGV’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.83% off its 52-week high of $5.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the last value was 47.67% up since then. When we look at Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 904.17K.

Instantly NRGV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.59 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 15.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.31%, with the 5-day performance at 18.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) is -15.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.33 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NRGV’s forecast low is $1.75 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -403.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Energy Vault Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.63% over the past 6 months, a -1.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Energy Vault Holdings Inc will rise 28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 149.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $118.56 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $193.28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.69 million and $100.32 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6,898.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 92.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Energy Vault Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 14.69%.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.23% of Energy Vault Holdings Inc shares while 38.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.27%. There are 38.51% institutions holding the Energy Vault Holdings Inc stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.97% of the shares, roughly 18.54 million NRGV shares worth $50.6 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.41% or 6.3 million shares worth $17.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Energy Transition Fund. With 3.65 million shares estimated at $11.63 million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Energy Transition Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 2.95 million shares worth around $8.05 million.