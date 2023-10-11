Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session,, 0.99 million Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.16. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.59 changing hands around $0.09 or 17.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.71M. ELYSâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -149.15% off its 52-week high of $1.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 81.36% up since then. When we look at Elys Game Technology Corp.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 46170.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 175.27K.

Analysts gave the Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ELYS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Elys Game Technology Corp.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

Instantly ELYS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6750 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 17.02% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 108.96%, with the 5-day performance at 21.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) is 55.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ELYSâ€™s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -238.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -238.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Elys Game Technology Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 15.82% over the past 6 months, a 76.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Elys Game Technology Corp. will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 79.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.04 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Elys Game Technology Corp.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $13.04 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.87 million and $10.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Elys Game Technology Corp. earnings to increase by 40.22%.

ELYS Dividends

Elys Game Technology Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.25% of Elys Game Technology Corp. shares while 1.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.16%. There are 1.62% institutions holding the Elys Game Technology Corp. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.62% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million ELYS shares worth $91781.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 0.11 million shares worth $42641.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $73159.0 under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 54751.0 shares worth around $26608.0.