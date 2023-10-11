Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) Shares Declined By -14.86% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 7.27 million Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $10.03 changed hands at $0.56 or 5.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.94B. ELAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.46% off its 52-week high of $14.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.88, which suggests the last value was 21.44% up since then. When we look at Elanco Animal Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.75 million.

Analysts gave the Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.55. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ELAN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Elanco Animal Health Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) trade information

Instantly ELAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.68 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 5.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.92%, with the 5-day performance at -4.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) is -14.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ELAN’s forecast low is $9.50 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -89.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Elanco Animal Health Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.48% over the past 6 months, a -23.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Elanco Animal Health Inc will fall -40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.04 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Elanco Animal Health Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.03 billion and $988 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.42%. The 2023 estimates are for Elanco Animal Health Inc earnings to decrease by -22.75%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.20% per year.

ELAN Dividends

Elanco Animal Health Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.53% of Elanco Animal Health Inc shares while 100.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.27%. There are 100.73% institutions holding the Elanco Animal Health Inc stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.18% of the shares, roughly 84.62 million ELAN shares worth $851.29 million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.94% or 49.0 million shares worth $492.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 55.1 million shares estimated at $554.31 million under it, the former controlled 11.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 3.54% of the shares, roughly 17.43 million shares worth around $175.33 million.