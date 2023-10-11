Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.56. With the company’s per share price at $6.80 changed hands at -$0.73 or -9.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $210.12M. EBIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -383.38% off its 52-week high of $32.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.41, which suggests the last value was 20.44% up since then. When we look at Ebix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 983.40K.

Analysts gave the Ebix Inc. (EBIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EBIX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ebix Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) trade information

Instantly EBIX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.40 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -9.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.93%, with the 5-day performance at -17.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) is -56.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EBIX’s forecast low is $20.00 with $24.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -260.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -194.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ebix Inc. will fall -88.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -38.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -41.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $124.28 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ebix Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $129.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $206.97 million and $255.21 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -40.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -49.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.89%. The 2023 estimates are for Ebix Inc. earnings to decrease by -56.59%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

EBIX Dividends

Ebix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 13. The 4.41% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 4.41% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.