E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the latest trading session,, 11.53 million E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.38 changed hands at -$2.01 or -45.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $728.10M. ETWO’s current price is a discount, trading about -202.52% off its 52-week high of $7.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.92, which suggests the last value was -64.71% down since then. When we look at E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Analysts gave the E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.83. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ETWO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Instantly ETWO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -42.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.43 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -45.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.54%, with the 5-day performance at -42.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) is -52.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ETWO’s forecast low is $3.50 with $8.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -257.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -47.06% for it to hit the projected low.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the E2open Parent Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.44% over the past 6 months, a -16.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for E2open Parent Holdings Inc will fall -16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $166.58 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024 will be $171 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for E2open Parent Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -22.32%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.15% per year.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 08 and January 12.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.38% of E2open Parent Holdings Inc shares while 104.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.64%. There are 104.97% institutions holding the E2open Parent Holdings Inc stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.48% of the shares, roughly 49.83 million ETWO shares worth $279.05 million.

Francisco Partners Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.79% or 38.69 million shares worth $216.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.0 million shares estimated at $33.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.90% of the shares, roughly 5.75 million shares worth around $32.19 million.