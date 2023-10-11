DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: DMK) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.74 million DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:DMK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $0.62 changed hands at $0.05 or 9.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.80M. DMK’s last price was a discount, traded about -3400.0% off its 52-week high of $21.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 27.42% up since then. When we look at DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.07 million.

Analysts gave the DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (DMK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DMK as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:DMK) trade information

Instantly DMK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7100 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 9.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.77%, with the 5-day performance at -1.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:DMK) is -20.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DMK’s forecast low is $105.00 with $105.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16835.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16835.48% for it to hit the projected low.

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (DMK) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -43.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.51 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.47 million and $1.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 85.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.79%. The 2023 estimates are for DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp earnings to increase by 55.56%.

DMK Dividends

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:DMK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.81% of DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp shares while 16.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.00%. There are 16.59% institutions holding the DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.42% of the shares, roughly 39530.0 DMK shares worth $95267.0.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 30910.0 shares worth $74493.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 30090.0 shares estimated at $72516.0 under it, the former controlled 0.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 11025.0 shares worth around $23042.0.