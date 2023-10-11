Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) Bullish Stock Forecast for 2023 with $80.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 4.3 million Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $34.87 changed hands at $3.17 or 10.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.35B. CYTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.73% off its 52-week high of $49.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.98, which suggests the last value was 25.49% up since then. When we look at Cytokinetics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 869.97K.

Analysts gave the Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.25. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CYTK as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cytokinetics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.74.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) trade information

Instantly CYTK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 35.05 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 10.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.90%, with the 5-day performance at 29.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) is 0.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYTK’s forecast low is $41.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -129.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cytokinetics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.22% over the past 6 months, a -0.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cytokinetics Inc will rise 51.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -51.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.24 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Cytokinetics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $19.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.96 million and $1.96 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 583.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 898.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.83%. The 2023 estimates are for Cytokinetics Inc earnings to increase by 5.74%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

CYTK Dividends

Cytokinetics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of Cytokinetics Inc shares while 117.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 118.26%. There are 117.21% institutions holding the Cytokinetics Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.00% of the shares, roughly 15.36 million CYTK shares worth $535.68 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.67% or 12.16 million shares worth $424.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. With 6.76 million shares estimated at $235.66 million under it, the former controlled 7.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held about 3.47% of the shares, roughly 3.33 million shares worth around $116.28 million.