Could Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GRCL) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.27. With the company’s per share price at $2.80 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $268.55M. GRCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -149.64% off its 52-week high of $6.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.40, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 294.97K.

Analysts gave the Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GRCL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL) trade information

Instantly GRCL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.92 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.74%, with the 5-day performance at 2.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL) is -15.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRCL’s forecast low is $7.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -614.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -150.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 51.35% over the past 6 months, a 5.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR will rise 22.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -68.83%. The 2023 estimates are for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR earnings to increase by 17.64%.

GRCL Dividends

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.41% of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR shares while 52.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.07%. There are 52.90% institutions holding the Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR stock share, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.62% of the shares, roughly 9.9 million GRCL shares worth $37.73 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.43% or 9.03 million shares worth $34.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd. With 0.32 million shares estimated at $1.05 million under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 64671.0 shares worth around $0.18 million.