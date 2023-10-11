Could Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE: GOL) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE:GOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $2.64 changed hands at $0.15 or 6.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $443.68M. GOL’s last price was a discount, traded about -111.74% off its 52-week high of $5.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.00, which suggests the last value was 24.24% up since then. When we look at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Analysts gave the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.92. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended GOL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Barrick Gold Corporation.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE:GOL) trade information

Instantly GOL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.65 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 6.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.12%, with the 5-day performance at 7.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE:GOL) is -6.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.26, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOL’s forecast low is $2.07 with $8.03 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -204.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.38% over the past 6 months, a 107.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.30%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR shares while 4.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.86%. There are 4.86% institutions holding the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.64% of the shares, roughly 2.76 million GOL shares worth $15.09 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.46% or 0.77 million shares worth $4.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF. With 0.62 million shares estimated at $2.49 million under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 79025.0 shares worth around $0.23 million.