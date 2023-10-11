Could Celularity Inc (NASDAQ: CELU) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session,, 1.41 million Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.25 changing hands around $0.05 or 27.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.15M. CELU’s current price is a discount, trading about -884.0% off its 52-week high of $2.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 24.0% up since then. When we look at Celularity Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 535.70K.

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) trade information

Instantly CELU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2500 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 27.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.45%, with the 5-day performance at 11.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) is -17.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.