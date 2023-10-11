Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session,, 0.91 million Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.15 changed hands at -$0.24 or -2.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.71B. COTY’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.61% off its 52-week high of $13.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.19, which suggests the last value was 39.01% up since then. When we look at Coty Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.71 million.

Analysts gave the Coty Inc (COTY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.12. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended COTY as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Coty Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Instantly COTY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.64 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -2.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.57%, with the 5-day performance at -1.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) is -11.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.81 days.

Coty Inc (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coty Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.05% over the past 6 months, a -13.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coty Inc will rise 54.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.57 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Coty Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.37 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Coty Inc earnings to decrease by -12.08%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.30% per year.

COTY Dividends

Coty Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10. The 0.75% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.75% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.15% of Coty Inc shares while 35.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.45%. There are 35.25% institutions holding the Coty Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.22% of the shares, roughly 44.77 million COTY shares worth $453.39 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.08% or 35.04 million shares worth $354.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.82 million shares estimated at $119.72 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 10.63 million shares worth around $107.66 million.