Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ: COSM)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.72 million Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.29 changing hands around $0.11 or 9.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.86M. COSM’s current price is a discount, trading about -1748.06% off its 52-week high of $23.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 23.26% up since then. When we look at Cosmos Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Instantly COSM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3650 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 added 9.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.71%, with the 5-day performance at 2.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) is -3.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.