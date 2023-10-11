Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session,, 1.25 million Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.45 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.12B. CAG’s current price is a discount, trading about -50.46% off its 52-week high of $41.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.16, which suggests the last value was 8.34% up since then. When we look at Conagra Brands Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.38 million.

Analysts gave the Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.69. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended CAG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Conagra Brands Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.69.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) trade information

Instantly CAG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 27.94 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -0.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.07%, with the 5-day performance at 3.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) is -4.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CAG’s forecast low is $28.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Conagra Brands Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.03% over the past 6 months, a -3.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Conagra Brands Inc will fall -14.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.26 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Conagra Brands Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024 will be $3.11 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.45%. The 2023 estimates are for Conagra Brands Inc earnings to decrease by -3.37%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.70% per year.

CAG Dividends

Conagra Brands Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 03 and January 08. The 5.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.37. It is important to note, however, that the 5.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of Conagra Brands Inc shares while 88.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.79%. There are 88.34% institutions holding the Conagra Brands Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.22% of the shares, roughly 58.4 million CAG shares worth $1.6 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.21% or 44.04 million shares worth $1.21 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 14.86 million shares estimated at $406.6 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 11.36 million shares worth around $310.74 million.