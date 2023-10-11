CMPS Stock Forecast 2023: Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) Remains Strong With -1709.95% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.52. With the company’s per share price at $6.63 changed hands at -$0.07 or -1.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $410.26M. CMPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.28% off its 52-week high of $11.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.42, which suggests the last value was 3.17% up since then. When we look at Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 450.16K.

Analysts gave the Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CMPS as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.