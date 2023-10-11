CMPS Stock Forecast 2023: Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) Remains Strong With -1709.95% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.52. With the company’s per share price at $6.63 changed hands at -$0.07 or -1.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $410.26M. CMPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.28% off its 52-week high of $11.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.42, which suggests the last value was 3.17% up since then. When we look at Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 450.16K.
Analysts gave the Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CMPS as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.
Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information
Instantly CMPS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.03 on Tuesday, 10/10/23 subtracted -1.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.43%, with the 5-day performance at -0.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) is -27.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.23 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CMPS’s forecast low is $21.00 with $120.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1709.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -216.74% for it to hit the projected low.
Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Compass Pathways Plc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.88% over the past 6 months, a -8.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.80%.